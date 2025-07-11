Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 946 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Chevron were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,245,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 11,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

Chevron stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.