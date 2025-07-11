Ade LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ade LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

