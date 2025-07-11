SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,507 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

