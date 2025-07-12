CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

