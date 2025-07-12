CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

