Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

