Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,140 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

