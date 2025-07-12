Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.