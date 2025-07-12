Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Increased by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

