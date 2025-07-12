Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

