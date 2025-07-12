Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Family Firm Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

