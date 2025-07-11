Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

