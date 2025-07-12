Country Club Bank Buys 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $505.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

