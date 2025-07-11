WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 40,746 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,746 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.