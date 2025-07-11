Xponance Inc. Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $431.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.30.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

