SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 552.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 304,878 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

