MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Boosted by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 6.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 97.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,402.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,483.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,153.84. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

