Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,242. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

