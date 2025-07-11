Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

