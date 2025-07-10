Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 780,846 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,097,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 606,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.