Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $566.46 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

