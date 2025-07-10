Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165,176 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after buying an additional 2,839,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 751.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,401 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

