China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 104,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $556.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $557.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.