Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,265,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,185,000 after buying an additional 1,065,887 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after buying an additional 441,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,443 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $84.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.