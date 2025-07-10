China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $218,000 Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 137,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,100.80. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

