China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,795 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

