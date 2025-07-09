World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCYB opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.