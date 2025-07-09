Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $139,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 313,266 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,938,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,026,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

