Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

