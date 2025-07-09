D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,533 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.