Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $137.84 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of AECOM worth $137,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

