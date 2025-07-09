Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $140,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

