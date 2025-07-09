Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 143,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $52.05.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

