World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,276,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

