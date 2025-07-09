Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

