Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.33.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $354.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.74. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $292.45 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

