Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $186,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,414,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

