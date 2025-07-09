Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

