Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 216,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

