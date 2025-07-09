Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $323.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

