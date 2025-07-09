Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 180,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,304,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,169,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

