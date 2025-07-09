Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 546,436 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6,440.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,690 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 236,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 138,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 970,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.25. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.6695 dividend. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 87.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

