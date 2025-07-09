Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Carnival stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Carnival by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

