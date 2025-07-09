Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Head to Head Comparison

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Trane Technologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trane Technologies and AZEK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $19.84 billion 4.80 $2.57 billion $12.02 35.50 AZEK $1.52 billion 5.14 $153.38 million $1.02 53.28

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. Trane Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trane Technologies and AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 13.47% 36.10% 13.13% AZEK 9.92% 13.87% 8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trane Technologies and AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 1 7 7 1 2.50 AZEK 0 10 7 0 2.41

Trane Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $433.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. AZEK has a consensus target price of $53.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Trane Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trane Technologies is more favorable than AZEK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats AZEK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands. The Commercial segment offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers and other storage solutions, and engineered plastic sheet products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. This segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers, storage solutions, extruded plastic sheet, and non-fabricated products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. The company was formerly known as Delaware corporation and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

