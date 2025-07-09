Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $33.56

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGRY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,637 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,478,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.