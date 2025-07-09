Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 15,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $437,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,697.50. This represents a 31.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $489,244.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,001.64. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,863 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,029 over the last three months. 53.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

