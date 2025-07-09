TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

