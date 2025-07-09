Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

