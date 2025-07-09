Callan Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

