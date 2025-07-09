Insider Selling: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CFO Sells 47,254 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 47,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $232,489.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 491,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,985.68. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nathan Kroeker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 7th, Nathan Kroeker sold 24,124 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $125,686.04.
- On Friday, May 16th, Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,592.16.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
