Insider Selling: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CFO Sells 47,254 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 47,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $232,489.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 491,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,985.68. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Kroeker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Nathan Kroeker sold 24,124 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $125,686.04.

On Friday, May 16th, Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,592.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.