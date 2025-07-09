China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $813,000 Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,318,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LULU opened at $238.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.94. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.